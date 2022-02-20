Qais al-Khazali: a "figure known for its external allegiance" lied about threats made against "certian parties"

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement, Qais al-Khazali, accused "a figure known with its external ties" of "lying to sow sedition" between the Shiite parties, warning of " ongoing sedition plots".

In a tweet he shared earlier today, Sunday, al-Khazali said that "a figure known with its external ties conveyed a threat. The aim of this lying is sowing 'Shiite' sedition."

"What happened over the past two days is evidence that the plot of sedition is ongoing and precautions is a must," he added, "the people trusted by certain parties are not trustworthy."

Al-Khazali quoted a public saying, "a trustworthy person would never betray you, but a betrayer can be trusted."

"The solution for those cases is direct communication or going to court, away from media," he continued.

On Friday, Al-Sadr lashed at the threats made against his "allies and partners" in the "national majority government", hinting at "cross-boundary" intentions to exert hegemony over Iraq.

In a strongly-worded tweet he shared, the firebrand cleric quoted a verse from popular poetry, "It is not me who is threatened by death..nothing scares those who follow Mohammad," in reference to his late father, Mohammad Sadiq al-Sadr.

"once again, the voices of predators, that recognize threatening as their only dialect, rise again. Once again, they are threatening the allies and partners in a national majority government that is neither eastern nor western."

"Enough threats," he said, "we will not hand the country back to corrupts and sell the country to [parties] across the borders. The majority of people are with the national majority government. We will stand idly and will not allow terrorism and corruption control us."

Iraqi parliament speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi, an ally of the leader of the Sadrist movement Muqtada al-Sadr, accused "unrestrained wills" of attempting to undermine the prestige of the state and "threatening the people".

"We did not fear the arms of who came before and will not tolerate the threats of those who followed. We did not, and will not, change our approach that is committed to building the state away from violence," he tweeted.