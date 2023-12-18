Qais Al-Khazali discusses a "new balancing act" after the local elections

Shafaq News / The Secretary-General of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, Qais Al-Khazali, stated on Monday that there is a "new balancing act" in managing local governments, emphasizing the need for changing governors and introducing new figures aligned with the aspirations of Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani's government.

He made these remarks during a press conference after casting his vote in the Provincial Council elections held at the Rashid Hotel in Baghdad.

Al-Khazali added, "Many have attempted to spread despair in the past. Howeve, the people insist on life, and today marks a new phase and a new opportunity."

He clarified that "their non-participation represents despair and failure, which is not part of Iraqis' nature," affirming that "your participation today crafts a new hope to build a new Iraq."

Responding to our correspondent's question, Al-Khazali stated, "After the election results are announced, there will be a new balancing act for the Provincial Councils, hence new governors. We believe that it is essential to have new governors in a manner that reflects the new government's aspirations and work."

He further mentioned that "there is financial abundance in the budget and it needs fresh faces, similar to what occurred in the federal government as well as in local governments."