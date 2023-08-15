Qaani arrives in Baghdad for high-level talks

Shafaq News / A political source revealed on Tuesday that General Esmail Qaani, the commander of Iran's Quds Force within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has arrived in Baghdad.

His visit is aimed at discussing two significant matters with the Iraqi government and political leaders.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that Qaani will engage in discussions with PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and the Coordination Framework leaders regarding the recent Iraqi-US negotiations and the US presence.

The second focal point of these discussions pertains to "the political aspect, concerning electoral alliances and reinforcing unity and cohesion within the Coordination Framework following the announcement of results of the provincial councils' elections.

Earlier, political and parliamentary sources from the Framework revealed that it will participate with multiple lists in the central and southern governorates of Iraq. In the mixed governorates and cities, it will participate with a unified list or possibly two or three lists.

It is noteworthy that a higher-level Iraqi delegation, comprising the ministers of defense and foreign affairs, had previously visited the US capital, Washington, to negotiate various issues.