Qaani: a new chapter of "resistance" has begun

Shafaq News / Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said that a new chapter of "resistance" has begun.

Qaani said in a speech following the attack that targeted Erbil recently, "the US is terrified today from the resistance factions... They claim they only have 2500 maintenance and reconstruction consultants."

"The criminal Zionist entity which has always had the slogan (From the Nile to the Euphrates) has been humiliated", he added, "They are terrified."

In the early hours of Sunday, a dozen of ballistic missiles landed in the capital of the Kurdistan region that appeared to target the United States Consulate.

Later that day, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the missile assault.