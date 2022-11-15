Qa'ani recommends against dismissing Sadrist government officials.. al-Sudani assured: source
Shafaq News/ Iraq's new Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-sudani assured the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force, Esmail Qa'ani, that the officeholders affiliated with the Sadrist movement will not be dismissed from their positions, a source revealed on Tuesday.
Qa'ani arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on an unannounced visit earlier today, Tuesday. The Iranian commander held a series of meetings with Iraq's new president, prime minister, and Shiite factions loyal to Tehran.
The source told Shafaq News Agency that Qa'ani asked Prime Minister al-Sudani and the leaders of the Coordination Framework to refrain from removing the Sadrist officials from their government positions to avoid provoking them.
"Al-Sudani assured him that neither he nor the political parties have such an intention," the source said.
"Qa'ani also recommended against dismissing government officials loyal to Ammar al-Hakim or former Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi," the source added.