Qa'ani pulling strings in the dark to force a Shiite-Shiite agreement

Shafaq News/ The commander of Iran's elite Quds Force, Esmail Qa'ani, continues to hold serial meetings with the Coordination Framework forces to ponder potential solutions to the ongoing Shiite-Shiite disagreement, an inside source revealed on Monday.

The source said that Qa'ani's conclaves with the leaders of the Shiite forces are being held under secretive circumstances to avoid media disturbances.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, the spokesperson to Nouri Al-Maliki's State of Law Coalition, Bahaa al-Din al-Nouri, said, "the meetings between the Coordination Framework poles did not stop despite putting the talks with political forces outside the Framework on halt."

"The Coordination Framework did not shut any doors...we hope the dialogues unfolds to agreements that can be materialized on reasonable grounds," he continued.

"The Coordination Framework did not boycott the session to protest Hoshyar Zebari's candidature. In fact, it decided not to attend because of the hazy general atmosphere; many disagreements are yet to be settled and the largest bloc is yet to be named. We hope we can address all these issues prior to forming a government."

A source revealed that Qa'ani met with the Coordination Framework leaders at the residence of Humam al-Hamoudi, the chairman of the Supreme Islamic Iraqi Council, in Baghdad.

The meeting, according to the source, revolved around the recent updates on the political situation in Iraq on the eve of the parliament session called to elect a new head of the state.