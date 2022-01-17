Qa'ani meets the Coordination Framework forces

Shafaq News / the Commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Esmail Qa'ani, has met the Coordination Framework's parties in Baghdad, a political source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the meeting aims to unite the position of the Shiite forces, and discuss forming a Shiite alliance and the new government.

Qa'ani is also expected to meet with the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, according to the source.

Yesterday, Qa'ani arrived in Najaf, 180 kilometers to the south of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

After visiting the Mausoleum of Imam Ali, Qa'ani headed to the Wadi al-Salam graveyard to visit the graves of Mohammad Sadiq al-Sadr and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that Qa'ani held a series of meetings with different Iraqi forces to converge the visions on the next cabinet lineup.

The Sadrist movement won the largest share with 73 out of the assembly's 329 seats, more than a fifth of the total.

The Coordination Framework claimed they can muster the backing of 88 lawmakers to make them the largest bloc.

In previous parliaments, parties from Iraq's Shiite majority have struck compromise deals to work together and form a government.

The Sadrist movement has been mobilizing impetus behind a "National Majority Government", challenging the status quo "consensus governments", which the forces of the Shiite Coordination Framework have been lobbying for.