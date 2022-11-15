Report

Qa'ani in Baghdad on an unannounced visit

Date: 2022-11-15T10:46:52+0000
Shafaq News/ The commander of Iran's Elite Quds Force, Esmail Qa'ani, has arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on an unannounced visit and held a series of meetings with senior officeholders and politicians, a source revealed on Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Qa'ani convened a meeting with Iraq's new President, Abdullatif Rashid, and Prime Minister, Mohammad Shia al-sudani, as soon as he arrived in Baghdad this morning.

The commander of Iran's expedition force said that his government will spare no effort to support al-Sudani's cabinet.

Qa'ani also held a series of meetings with leaders of the Shiite Coordination Framework and armed factions loyal to Iran. The meeting, according to the source, touched upon the latest updates on the political and security developments in the country.

