Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-06T20:00:13+0000
Qa'ani convenes with the Coordination Framework in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, Esmail Qa'ani, reportedly convened with the leaders of the Coordination Framework that encompasses Iraqi political forces aligned with Tehran.

A source revealed to Shafaq News Agency that the meeting is taking place at the residence of Humam al-Hamoudi, the chairman of the Supreme Islamic Iraqi Council, in Baghdad.

The meeting, according to the source, revolves around the recent updates on the political situation in Iraq on the eve of the parliament session called to elect a new head of the state.

Including the Sadrist bloc, the Coordination Framework, al-Siyada, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the majority of the parliamentary blocs announced a boycott of Monday's parliamentary session to elect the new president.

Iraq's federal court has temporarily suspended Hoshyar Zebari's presidential bid citing corruption allegations against the former foreign minister a day before parliament was due to vote on the position.

