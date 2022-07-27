Qa'ani arrives in Baghdad ahead of the Sadrist demonstrations

Shafaq News/ The commander of Iran's elite Quds Force, Esmail Qa'ani, reportedly arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on an unannounced visit at dawn on Wednesday, Russia Today (RT) quoted sources.

The sources told RT that Qa'ani is scheduled to meet with leaders of the Iran-backed Shiite Coordination Framework and other Iraqi parties.

The visit of the Iranian military commander visit to Baghdad came as the Sadrist movement's supporters began to flock to Baghdad and other cities to protest the nomination of the Coordination Framework's candidate Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani for the premiership.