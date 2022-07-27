Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Qa'ani arrives in Baghdad ahead of the Sadrist demonstrations

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-27T13:41:48+0000
Qa'ani arrives in Baghdad ahead of the Sadrist demonstrations

Shafaq News/ The commander of Iran's elite Quds Force, Esmail Qa'ani, reportedly arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on an unannounced visit at dawn on Wednesday, Russia Today (RT) quoted sources.

The sources told RT that Qa'ani is scheduled to meet with leaders of the Iran-backed Shiite Coordination Framework and other Iraqi parties.

The visit of the Iranian military commander visit to Baghdad came as the Sadrist movement's supporters began to flock to Baghdad and other cities to protest the nomination of the Coordination Framework's candidate Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani for the premiership.

related

CF delegation heads al-Hannana

Date: 2022-06-13 19:37:28
CF delegation heads al-Hannana

Federal Court might annul and recount some EVMs, Coordination Framework says

Date: 2021-12-26 11:21:00
Federal Court might annul and recount some EVMs, Coordination Framework says

New initiative by CF to reach a Solution before tomorrow's session

Date: 2022-03-25 20:03:18
New initiative by CF to reach a Solution before tomorrow's session

The Shiite Framework's leaders meet to discuss the political deadlock

Date: 2022-04-01 19:23:25
The Shiite Framework's leaders meet to discuss the political deadlock

Coordination Framework is collecting signatures to proceed with replacing the resigned MPs

Date: 2022-06-19 19:18:33
Coordination Framework is collecting signatures to proceed with replacing the resigned MPs

Supreme Federal Court dismisses complaint filed by the Coordination Framework against the largest bloc

Date: 2022-02-03 10:41:11
Supreme Federal Court dismisses complaint filed by the Coordination Framework against the largest bloc

CF to boycott sessions before solving issues with the Sadrists 

Date: 2022-04-26 18:30:35
CF to boycott sessions before solving issues with the Sadrists 

Al-Sadr's withdrawal pits the leaders of the Coordination Framework in successive rows-source

Date: 2022-06-27 11:26:35
Al-Sadr's withdrawal pits the leaders of the Coordination Framework in successive rows-source