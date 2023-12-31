QRF says 2023 was a success with new missions in five governorates

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Quick Response Force (QRF) has completed more than 800 arrests as it took over security responsibilities in five Iraqi provinces in 2023, QRF Commander Thamer al-Hussaini said in a press conference on Sunday.

In 2023, QRF, a special unit of the Iraqi Ministry of Interior, took over security responsibility in five provinces: Wasit, Muthanna, Diwaniyah, Najaf, and Babel.

"Temporary headquarters were established in those provinces under QRF purview, while the unit itself underwent internal restructuring to adapt to its expanding mandate," he said. "This included forming a fifth QRF brigade and two additional regiments, along with adjustments to existing command structures."

"Additionally, QRF accepted 2,700 recruits and 100 newly commissioned officers as part of the 53rd Officer Training Course. New vehicles were distributed to the QRF formations, and 80 Hummer vehicles were refurbished throughout the year."

"QRF conducted 2,388 patrols and 974 ambushes in the areas of responsibility, resulting in 462 successful operations," al-Hussaini said.

He added that QRF troops had arrested 685 criminals, including 138 drug traffickers and 39 corrupt officials in the outgoing year. "QRF also seized 450 weapons, 10,543 ammunition and explosives, 46 rockets, 596 rifle magazines, and 18 kilograms of explosives," he said.