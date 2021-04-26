QRF member dies to his wounds after an IED explosion in Abi Saida

Shafaq News/ A fighter of the Quick Reaction Forces (QRF) succumbed to the wounds he sustained in an IED blast in al-Waqf strip between the sub-districts of Abi Saida and al-Abbara, 25 kilometers to the northeast of Baquba.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the explosion resulted in two victims of the QRF, including a first lieutenant in the Intelligence of the second brigade's first regiment.

The source added, "four fighters of the QRF sustained critical injuries, and they are receiving medical care."

The Security Media Cell said in a press release that QRF squads in Diyala launched a swooping operation in abi Saida sub-district, where they destroyed seven hideouts and detonated five double explosive devices.

The cell's statement said that Explosive Ordnance Disposal squads detonated nine dens for explosives manufacturing and two others for storage.