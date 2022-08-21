QRF hunt an outlawed group vowing to invade a sub-district in Diyala

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security authorities launched a sweeping campaign in Diyala's Abi Saidi to track and apprehend an "outlawed group" that said it seeks to take over the sub-district.

Iraq's Ministry of Interior said that the outlawed group has undertaken to invade the sub-district -located 30 kilometers to the northeast of Diyala's capital city, Baqubah, in al-Miqdadiyah district- in a video it posted on a social media platform.

"The Quick Reaction Force's (QRF) second brigade immediately carried out a security operation in the small Abi Saida territory where the group reportedly sheltered," the Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"The forces advanced five kilometers into the orchards and found light and mid-range weapons, in addition to highly-explosive materials," the statement added.