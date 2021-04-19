Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

QRF extends its mission in Abi Saida

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-19T16:42:32+0000
QRF extends its mission in Abi Saida

Shafaq News/ A local official in Diyala confirmed the extension of the Quick Reaction Force's mission in Abi Saida district, Northeast to Baquba.

The district's acting director, Abdallah Ahmed al-Hayali, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency that the Quick Reaction Forces (QRF) achieved stability and curbed Tribal conflicts by 85% in the district which is equivalent to that in Iraq, as he put it.

Al-Hayali highlighted the importance of making the QRF's mission in the district permanent to retain the achievements attained. "Abi Saida district languished ib fear and constant fighting with all sorts of arms. Many citizens displaced to other areas seeking security and stability."

The caretaker director laid emphasis on the role of the government in tribal and social reconciliations, aborting partisan and external attempts to fuel the conflicts, and draw back the district to square one.

On October 15, 2020, a regiment of the QRF dispatched from Baghdad took over the security file in the conflict-laden district in Diyala to impose the rule of law, end tribal conflicts, and bring outlaws to justice..

related

Free lecturers organize pickets in multiple Iraqi governorates

Date: 2021-04-06 11:53:04
Free lecturers organize pickets in multiple Iraqi governorates

Two military personnel injured in an explosion in Baqubah

Date: 2020-10-23 10:14:04
Two military personnel injured in an explosion in Baqubah

A civilian was found hanged in his house in Diyala

Date: 2020-11-14 14:22:59
A civilian was found hanged in his house in Diyala

Three Iraqi soldiers killed in an explosion in Diyala

Date: 2021-04-12 13:34:51
Three Iraqi soldiers killed in an explosion in Diyala

A member of the PMF injured in an explosion in Diyala

Date: 2020-10-30 17:16:12
A member of the PMF injured in an explosion in Diyala

ISIS returned to Kidnappings’ plans in Saladin and Diyala

Date: 2021-03-22 07:25:35
ISIS returned to Kidnappings’ plans in Saladin and Diyala

The Iraqi army thwarts an ISIS attack in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-11-08 17:57:23
The Iraqi army thwarts an ISIS attack in Khanaqin

Diyala COVID-19 fatalities drop to zero for the second week in a row

Date: 2021-01-11 10:17:09
Diyala COVID-19 fatalities drop to zero for the second week in a row