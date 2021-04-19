QRF extends its mission in Abi Saida

Shafaq News/ A local official in Diyala confirmed the extension of the Quick Reaction Force's mission in Abi Saida district, Northeast to Baquba.

The district's acting director, Abdallah Ahmed al-Hayali, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency that the Quick Reaction Forces (QRF) achieved stability and curbed Tribal conflicts by 85% in the district which is equivalent to that in Iraq, as he put it.

Al-Hayali highlighted the importance of making the QRF's mission in the district permanent to retain the achievements attained. "Abi Saida district languished ib fear and constant fighting with all sorts of arms. Many citizens displaced to other areas seeking security and stability."

The caretaker director laid emphasis on the role of the government in tribal and social reconciliations, aborting partisan and external attempts to fuel the conflicts, and draw back the district to square one.

On October 15, 2020, a regiment of the QRF dispatched from Baghdad took over the security file in the conflict-laden district in Diyala to impose the rule of law, end tribal conflicts, and bring outlaws to justice..