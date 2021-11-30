Putin invites al-Kadhimi to visit Russia

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, was handed an invitation from the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, to visit Moscow.

Al-Kadhimi's bureau said in a statement that he received the Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mikhail Bogdanov, in his office in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad earlier today, Tuesday.

The meeting, according to the statement, discussed the bilateral ties between Baghdad and Moscow, the military and security cooperation between both countries, the situation in Syria, and the role of Iraq in boosting stability in the Middle East.

Al-Kadhimi highlighted the historic role played by Russia in the region, expressing Iraq's willingness to develop cooperation prospects with the Russian Federation and provide facilities to the Russian investors in Iraq.

Bogdanov handed the Iraqi Prime Minister an invitation to visit Moscow from President Putin.