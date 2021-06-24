Public prosecution to investigate health violations in al-Dawra refinery

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-24T14:36:35+0000

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights referred the file of health violations in al-Dawra refinery to public prosecution. In a statement issued earlier today, Thursday, member of the Commission, Ali al-Bayati, "the public prosecution instructed the competent court to investigate in the violations of health and environment in al-Dawra refinery in Baghdad." The court will be investigating a long list of violations including lack of gas analysers, emergency shutdown systems, among others.

