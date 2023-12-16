Provincial elections start in Iraq with security forces voting

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, election centers in all of Iraq opened to members of the security forces, displaced persons, and prison inmates to cast their votes in the special provincial council elections.

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) allocated 595 electoral centers for security forces, displaced persons, and prisoners.

The elections are held in 15 out of 18 governorates, as three governorates in the Kurdistan Region are omitted.

Iraq is set to hold general local elections on December 18. These elections will pick new members for the provincial (or governorate) councils, who will select governors and form local governments. It has been over ten years since these elections were last held on April 20, 2013.

Since then, there has been much change in national and local politics, making these polls significant in assessing party standings. Three parliamentary elections have taken place since the last provincial vote. The councils were dissolved in October 2019, so local politics are entirely out of sync with the national scene.

Some parties did not exist in 2013 but have gained great power over the last few years. Other parties were influential in 2013 but have almost been wiped out in the intervening years. Additionally, governors have held power with nearly no oversight since late 2019, making these elections necessary for reforming local government.

Official data showed that 16,158,788 registered voters across the fifteen federal governorates will participate in this election cycle, according to the final electoral roll managed by IHEC, the body tasked with conducting elections in Iraq. In the Kurdistan region, 3,641,566 citizens are eligible to vote. Several million adult citizens have failed to update their biometric information due to apathy and cannot vote.