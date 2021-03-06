Protests resumed in al-Diwaniyah for the fourth day in a row

Shafaq News/ Protestors stormed the streets of al-Diwaniyah for the fourth day in a row, demanding the local government's dismissal and revealing the identity of the protesters ’killers.

A source in the governorate told Shafaq News Agency that the demonstrators gathered near the local government headquarters in the city of Diwaniyah raising slogans demanding the release of the arrested protesters, revealing the identity of those involved in killing protesters and dismissing the local government.

The protestors blocked many roads in the city with burning tires while the security forces imposed a security cordon around the local government building.