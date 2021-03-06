Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Protests resumed in al-Diwaniyah for the fourth day in a row

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-06T14:07:48+0000
Protests resumed in al-Diwaniyah for the fourth day in a row

Shafaq News/ Protestors stormed the streets of al-Diwaniyah for the fourth day in a row, demanding the local government's dismissal and revealing the identity of the protesters ’killers.

 

A source in the governorate told Shafaq News Agency that the demonstrators gathered near the local government headquarters in the city of Diwaniyah raising slogans demanding the release of the arrested protesters, revealing the identity of those involved in killing protesters and dismissing the local government.

 

The protestors blocked many roads in the city with burning tires while the security forces imposed a security cordon around the local government building.

related

Demonstrators in al-Diwaniyah call for the governor's dismissal

Date: 2021-03-01 15:12:27
Demonstrators in al-Diwaniyah call for the governor's dismissal

Police Command to protect peaceful demonstrations in Al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2021-03-02 17:14:39
Police Command to protect peaceful demonstrations in Al-Diwaniyah

A roadside bomb targets a convoy of the Coalition in Al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2021-03-03 11:32:21
A roadside bomb targets a convoy of the Coalition in Al-Diwaniyah

Arrest warrants against former local officials in Al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2020-08-18 08:02:18
Arrest warrants against former local officials in Al-Diwaniyah

An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition forces in Al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2021-02-18 15:03:19
An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition forces in Al-Diwaniyah

Al-Diwaniyah, Baghdad stand in solidarity with Nasiriya’s protesters

Date: 2021-02-27 20:11:37
Al-Diwaniyah, Baghdad stand in solidarity with Nasiriya’s protesters