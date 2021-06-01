Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Protests in Dhi Qar continue, blocking roads and Government’s headquarters

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-01T08:50:56+0000
Protests in Dhi Qar continue, blocking roads and Government’s headquarters

Shafaq News / After blocking two main bridges in Dhi Qar, Angry protesters closed, today, Tuesday, government buildings in the Governorate preventing employees from reaching their offices.

Shafaq News Agency Correspondent reported that a number of protesters closed the building of the Dhi Qar Education Directorate this morning and prevented employees from reaching their work, just as others closed the departments of the governor’s Diwan and other government headquarters.

Earlier today, Protesters blocked two main bridges in the city of Nasiriya, the center of Dhi Qar governorate.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that dozens of graduates blocked this morning the Al-Nasr and Al-Zaytoun bridges in the center of Nasiriya, with burning tires calling the authorities for fulfilling the demands of their fellows.

The blocks which emerged on the bridges snarled major traffic arteries, and delayed tens of citizens from reaching their workplaces.

Meanwhile, Dozens of "unemployed" graduates are staging sit-in outside the local government building in Dhi Qar demanding to be appointed in state institutions.

related

MP of Dhi Qar reveals the position of the governorate's MPs on the Advisory Council

Date: 2021-03-03 17:25:37
MP of Dhi Qar reveals the position of the governorate's MPs on the Advisory Council

Al-Kadhimi hosts a delegation of Dhi Qar Dignitaries

Date: 2021-01-25 19:12:48
Al-Kadhimi hosts a delegation of Dhi Qar Dignitaries

Demonstrators in Dhi Qar’s Al-Rifai district demand the Kaimakam dismissal

Date: 2021-02-27 20:37:55
Demonstrators in Dhi Qar’s Al-Rifai district demand the Kaimakam dismissal

Al-Khafaji approves of project worth billions in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-05-29 12:43:29
Al-Khafaji approves of project worth billions in Dhi Qar

Demonstrators storm the streets of Dhi Qar and al-Muthanna

Date: 2021-04-02 15:24:13
Demonstrators storm the streets of Dhi Qar and al-Muthanna

Demonstrators organize serial pickets at government departments in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-05-02 06:40:27
Demonstrators organize serial pickets at government departments in Dhi Qar

Demonstrators clash with the security forces in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-23 13:08:08
Demonstrators clash with the security forces in Dhi Qar

Citizens march the streets of Dhi Qar demanding job opportunities

Date: 2021-03-16 07:37:36
Citizens march the streets of Dhi Qar demanding job opportunities