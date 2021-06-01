Protests in Dhi Qar continue, blocking roads and Government’s headquarters

Shafaq News / After blocking two main bridges in Dhi Qar, Angry protesters closed, today, Tuesday, government buildings in the Governorate preventing employees from reaching their offices.

Shafaq News Agency Correspondent reported that a number of protesters closed the building of the Dhi Qar Education Directorate this morning and prevented employees from reaching their work, just as others closed the departments of the governor’s Diwan and other government headquarters.

Earlier today, Protesters blocked two main bridges in the city of Nasiriya, the center of Dhi Qar governorate.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that dozens of graduates blocked this morning the Al-Nasr and Al-Zaytoun bridges in the center of Nasiriya, with burning tires calling the authorities for fulfilling the demands of their fellows.

The blocks which emerged on the bridges snarled major traffic arteries, and delayed tens of citizens from reaching their workplaces.

Meanwhile, Dozens of "unemployed" graduates are staging sit-in outside the local government building in Dhi Qar demanding to be appointed in state institutions.