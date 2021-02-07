Report

Protests in Dhi Qar and Wasit

Date: 2021-02-07T14:18:41+0000
Protests in Dhi Qar and Wasit

Shafaq News / A local source in Wasit stated on Sunday that protesters have closed government departments and roads in the governorate earlier today.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that dozens of protesters closed this evening major departments and roads in Wasit Governorate, demanding overthrowing of the local government in the governorate.

In the same context, demonstrators in Dhi Qar, southern Iraq, blocked for the third day in a row "The Civilizations Bridge" in the center of Nasiriyah, the governorate center.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent stated, "the demonstrators of Al-Haboubi Square blocked the Civilizations Bridge for the third day in a row to demand disclosing of the fate of the absent activist Sajjad Al-Iraqi several months ago."

