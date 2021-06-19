Report
Protestors throw garbage in the Nasiriyah Municipality headquarters
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-06-19T21:07:59+0000
Shafaq News/ Belligerent protestors littered the concourse of the Nasiriyah Municipality in an act of protest against the deteriorating public services in the Dhi Qar governorate.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the protestors threw garbage inside the Municipality headquarters and threatened to escalate if no significant improvements were made.
Elsewhere, demonstrators in the Islah district, east of Dhi Qar, organized a demonstration to demand dismissing the district's local government.
The demonstrators picketed government departments and blocked roads with burning tires, according to our correspondent.
