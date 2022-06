Shafaq News / Hundreds of demonstrators stormed the streets of Dhi Qar on Sunday, calling for the dismissal of local officials.

Shafaq News agency's correspondent reported that graduates and employees blocked al-Nasr and al-Zaytoun bridges.

Our reporter said that the residents of Sayed Dakhil sub-district, east of Nasiriyah, also organized a protest, calling for the dismissal of the sub-district's deputy commissioner, Haidar al-Ibrahimi, due to the deteriorating services.