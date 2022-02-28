Report

Protestors storm the streets of Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-28T07:50:36+0000
Protestors storm the streets of Dhi Qar

Shafaq News / Demonstrators stormed the streets of Dhi Qar governorate today, Monday, calling for the dismissal of local officials.

Shafaq News agency's correspondent reported that the riot police are deployed in front of the Dhi Qar oil company, where a demonstration is taking place.

Our correspondent noted that other demonstrations were organized in al-Safina area, east of Nasiriyah, where protestors blocked the streets with burning tires demanding services, in addition to a protest calling for the dismissal of al-Akika sub-district's administrator.

