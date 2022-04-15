Protestors storm the streets of Baghdad 

Shafaq News / Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Baghdad, on Friday, calling for resolving the government file.

Shafaq News agency's lens documented the protest, in which 300-400 people participated, and took place in al-Fardous square, shouting "Not the Framework, nor the movement", in reference to the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement.

The protestors called for forming the government as soon as possible, and threatened to escalate their demonstrations if their demands are not met.