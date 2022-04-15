Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Protestors storm the streets of Baghdad 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-15T19:20:23+0000
Protestors storm the streets of Baghdad 

Shafaq News / Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Baghdad, on Friday, calling for resolving the government file. 

Shafaq News agency's lens documented the protest, in which 300-400 people participated, and took place in al-Fardous square, shouting "Not the Framework, nor the movement", in reference to the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement. 

The protestors called for forming the government as soon as possible, and threatened to escalate their demonstrations if their demands are not met.

related

Iraqis arrive from China, quarantined at a health center in Baghdad

Date: 2020-02-05 09:40:52
Iraqis arrive from China, quarantined at a health center in Baghdad

US threat to shutter Baghdad embassy “ongoing,” says Syria envoy

Date: 2020-11-14 14:31:48
US threat to shutter Baghdad embassy “ongoing,” says Syria envoy

Security operations in Baghdad, arresting wanted persons in various crimes

Date: 2021-03-29 09:47:08
Security operations in Baghdad, arresting wanted persons in various crimes

IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in Baghdad

Date: 2021-12-22 17:08:20
IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in Baghdad

Iraqi security forces remove Putin's billboard

Date: 2022-03-02 21:51:02
Iraqi security forces remove Putin's billboard

Source: Baghdad closes most of its entrances

Date: 2020-03-15 13:01:32
Source: Baghdad closes most of its entrances

Two terrorists arrested in Baghdad 

Date: 2021-07-17 16:09:32
Two terrorists arrested in Baghdad 

An explosion near a liquor store in Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-11 17:08:46
An explosion near a liquor store in Baghdad