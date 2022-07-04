Protestors picket the office of an MP demanding PMF exit from Sunni territories

Shafaq News/ Irate protesters on Monday attacked the Diyala office of an al-Siyada (Sovereignty) bloc lawmaker in response to statements against al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF).

Shafaq News Agency correspondent to Diyala said that PMF victims' families picketed the office of MP Raad al-Dahlaki, rejecting his demands to kick out the PMF outside the Sunni territories.

In response to al-Dahlaki's remarks, member of Al-Fatah's parliamentary bloc Ahmed al-Moussawi said, "we will cut the hand and the tongue of those demanding the exit of the PMF from Diyala."