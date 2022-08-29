Report

Protestors picket the Dhi Qar oil company

Date: 2022-08-29T14:12:13+0000
Shafaq News / Protestors from the Sadrist movement on Monday managed to close the Dhi Qar oil company, Shafaq News agency's correspondent reported. 

Earlier today, the protestors also picketed the headquarters of the Dhi Qar governorate building, as well as all state departments in Maysan governorate.

Earlier today, al-Sadr said he was quitting politics and closing his institutions in response to an intractable political deadlock, sparking protests by his followers and raising fears of more instability.

Al-Sadr's supporters, who have been staging a weeks-long sit-in in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, a sprawling area of ministries and foreign missions, stormed the main cabinet headquarters and demonstrated inside after his announcement.

