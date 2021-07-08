Protestors hem in the Urr General Company with Somar Operations Commander in it 

Shafaq News/ Angry demonstrators hemmed in the General Company of Urr headquarters with the Somar Operations Commander, lt. Gen. Saad Harbiya, in it.

The protestors demanded revealing the full roster of the applicants hired in the company, a source told Shafaq News agency.

They accused the administration of the company of selecting all the recruits, but fifty, through the "back door", hinting at patronage.

"The protestors set Friday as an ultimatum. If the situation is not made right, they will completely shutdown the company," the source asserted.