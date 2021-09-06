Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Protestors gather near a police station, demand to release the Activist Sanad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-06T20:15:21+0000
Protestors gather near a police station, demand to release the Activist Sanad
Shafaq News/ The civil rights activist in Basra Governorate, Safaa Al-Maliki, revealed on Monday the latest developments in the case of the activist and candidate for the upcoming parliamentary elections, Mustafa Sanad.

Al-Maliki told Shafaq News Agency, "Sanad has been subjected to many harassments during the recent period, the last of which was today when Hani Abdul-Jabbar, brother of the Minister of Oil, tried to assassinate him with three bullets.

According to Al-Maliki, the assassination is due to a post on Facebook in which Sanad said that Al-Kadhimi's government is a caretaker government and has no right to sign a $27 billion contract to develop the country's oil sites."

He added, "Sanad was arrested at the Mohandessin neighborhood police station in central Basra because of a complaint against him by the brother of Oil Minister Hani Abdul-Jabbar."

He added that dozens of protesters are gathered near the police station, confirming that they will not leave until Sanad is released.

Earlier today, civil rights activist Mustafa Sanad announced that he had survived an assassination attempt, accusing Hani Abdul-Jabbar, the brother of Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar, of being behind it.

related

State of Law and Kurdistan Democratic Party adopt a unified position from the electoral Law

Date: 2020-09-10 13:38:19
State of Law and Kurdistan Democratic Party adopt a unified position from the electoral Law

Al-Maliki reminds Al-Kadhimi of the basic demands and warns the demonstrator of chaos

Date: 2020-10-23 21:06:41
Al-Maliki reminds Al-Kadhimi of the basic demands and warns the demonstrator of chaos

Al-Maliki: we are ready to support political and societal dialogue

Date: 2021-01-14 15:48:28
Al-Maliki: we are ready to support political and societal dialogue

Al-Maliki Coalition to the Sadrists: the final moments can decide the elections

Date: 2021-02-10 17:27:36
Al-Maliki Coalition to the Sadrists: the final moments can decide the elections

Al-Maliki: to end all disagreements among the Iraqi parties

Date: 2021-04-16 06:19:09
Al-Maliki: to end all disagreements among the Iraqi parties

Al-Maliki has not yet decided whether he will participate in the elections, MP says

Date: 2021-05-09 20:16:31
Al-Maliki has not yet decided whether he will participate in the elections, MP says

Al-Maliki: PMF did not fall into the trap of clashing with the Armed Forces

Date: 2021-05-30 10:20:45
Al-Maliki: PMF did not fall into the trap of clashing with the Armed Forces

Al-Maliki criticizes Plasschaert's "interference" in the elections' affairs

Date: 2021-07-29 14:25:15
Al-Maliki criticizes Plasschaert's "interference" in the elections' affairs