Protestors denounce raising black oil prices in Baghdad

Shafaq News / Employees organized demonstrations in Baghdad protesting the government's decision to raise black oil prices.

Social media bloggers reported that the protestors blocked the main road near al-Dawra refinery.

The protestors also erected tents and blocked the road, social media posts showed.

The Oil Products Distribution Company of the Ministry of Oil said in a statement that raising black oil prices does not mean lifting subsidy, but keeping it by 70%.

It added that the new pricing represents only 30% of a tonne of black oil in the international market.

The continuous disparity in oil prices prompted the government to create a balance between local and international prices to prevent smuggling, the statement added.