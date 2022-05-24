Report

Protestors demand approving the budget bill in Dhi Qar

Date: 2022-05-24T08:13:31+0000
Shafaq News / Dozens stormed the streets of Dhi Qar on Tuesday demanding Iraqi authorities to approve the budget bill.

Shafaq News agency's correspondent reported that the demonstrators gathered in al-Haboubi square, in Nasiriyah, the capital city of Dhi Qar Governorate.

He added that for nine months, residents have been organizing demonstrations to protest the crises their governorate suffers from, and not approving the budget bill, according to them, exacerbates the problem.

After the parliamentary elections (October 2021) Iraqi political parties failed to form a new government, which must submit the 2022 budget bill.

