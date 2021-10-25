Protestors commemorate the 2nd anniversary of the October demonstrations

Shafaq News/ Protestors commemorated today the second anniversary of the October demonstrations, the longest-lived protest movement in the history of Iraq.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent in Dhi Qar governorate said that hundreds of people gathered in Al-Haboubi Square in the center of Nasiriyah, and organized a massive demonstration on the second anniversary of October 25, 2019.

Our correspondent indicated that the Iraqi tribes participated in the event.

One of the demonstrators told Shafaq News agency, "The October demonstrations represent the real revolution against the corrupt, failed and militias controlling the country since 2003."

"Tishreen (the October protests), has planned to enter the Iraqi parliament, the stronghold of the corrupt - and this was achieved in the elections- to start eliminating corruption that ravaged the country in all its aspects."

In Karbala, the demonstrators gathered in Al-Ahrar Square, the main sit-in center in Karbala city.

The October demonstrations began on the first of October 2019 with small gatherings in separate areas of Baghdad, but they escalated day after day and turned into a sit-in in many areas.

According to official statistics, nearly 800 demonstrators fell victim to fire and smoke bombs fired by the security forces and unknown armed parties, while hundreds of demonstrators were kidnapped or arrested.

The demonstrations ended with appointing the head of the intelligence service, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, as Prime Minister.