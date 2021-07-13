Protestors close down private hospitals in Nasiriyah

Shafaq News/ Dozens of protesters in Dhi Qar governorate closed private hospitals in the center of Nasiriyah city, a few hours after a fire that consumed dozens of people inside an isolation center for COVID-19 patients.

Shafaq News Agency's reporter stated that angry protesters accused these hospitals of being "one of the arms of corruption and not providing an appropriate health service."

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi decided to refer the Director-General of Dhi Qar Health to investigation after he was detained along with several local officials.

Last April, a similar massive fire occurred in Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad.