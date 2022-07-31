Protestors call in a session in the parliament to announce al-Sadr a ruler of Iraq 

Shafaq News/ Supporters of the firebrand Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called in a session inside the parliament hall to announce the leader of the Sadrist movement a ruler of Iraq "in the name of the people".

Yesterday, al-Sadr followers occupied the country's parliament with no plan to leave, deepening a months-long political standoff.

It is the second time in days that supporters of the firebrand Shiite cleric have forced their way into the legislative chamber, after October elections failed to lead to the formation of a government.

A leading figure in the Sadrist movement said that the protestors had formed a committee that will be in charge of organizing the sit-in and conveying the demands of the demonstrators.

The Sadrist figure, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Shafaq News Agency that "the demonstrators do not communicate with the political parties directly or indirectly."

A flyer the protestors shared warned against "negotiations or accepting a truce with corrupt people."

The flyer called in a session after which "a decree will be issued to announce the reformer Muqtada al-Sadr a ruler of Iraq in the name of the people."

The session is scheduled at 0400 pm on Saturday, according to the flyer.