Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-20T20:03:48+0000
Protestors call for boycotting Turkish products

Shafaq News / Dozens of activists in Dhi Qar and al-Muthanna organized a protest against the backdrop of the Turkish bombardment of Zakho district.

Shafaq News agency's correspondent said that the protestors called on the Iraqi governorate to put an end to the continuous Turkish aggression on Iraqi lands, demanding it to boycott Turkish products.

Eight tourists died and another 23 people were injured in a Turkish attack on a mountain resort in Iraq's northern province of Dohuk, Iraq state media said on Wednesday.

The "fierce artillery bombing" hit a resort in Zakho, a city on the border between Iraq's Kurdistan region and Turkey, state TV said.

Children were amongst the victims, including a 1-year-old, the Kurdish health minister said in a statement, adding that all the victims died before reaching a hospital.

