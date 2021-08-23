Protestors block the main road linking Dhi Qar and Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Dozens of residents of a village north of Dhi Qar blocked a vital road linking the governorate with the capital, Baghdad.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that dozens of residents of Al-Masiafi village, administratively affiliated to Al-Nasr District, blocked the main road linking Nasiriyah, Wasit Governorate, and Baghdad, with burning tires.

He reported that the protestors are demanding an improvement in the service reality and their inclusion in services and projects.

Dhi Qar and the rest of the central and southern governorates have suffered from the lack of services in various sectors over the past years.