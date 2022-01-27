Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Protestors block main streets and bridges in Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-27T14:56:44+0000
Protestors block main streets and bridges in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News / Angry demonstrators stormed the streets of Dhi Qar today, Thursday, and blocked main streets and bridges in the governorate's capital city, Dhi Qar.

Shafaq News agency's correspondent reported that the protestors blocked al-Nasr and al-Zaytoon bridges with burning tires, demanding the dismissal of the governorate's Chief police officer, in addition to treating those who were injured during previous protests.

Earlier this week, governor Mohammad al-Ghazzi called on demonstrators not to escalate their protests, pledging to provide treatment for all the injured.

related

Activists and demonstrators storm the streets of Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-01-29 13:20:16
Activists and demonstrators storm the streets of Dhi Qar

Dhi Qar Governor reinstates Kadhim Al-Fayyad

Date: 2021-04-18 16:08:53
Dhi Qar Governor reinstates Kadhim Al-Fayyad

Employees of Dhi Qar's Health Directorate on strike against "ill-devised decisions"

Date: 2021-06-24 09:55:38
Employees of Dhi Qar's Health Directorate on strike against "ill-devised decisions"

Security forces alerted following reports about a booby-trapped vehicle in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-08-17 13:52:34
Security forces alerted following reports about a booby-trapped vehicle in Dhi Qar

Security Forces assault demonstrators in Dhi Qar 

Date: 2022-01-02 16:37:12
Security Forces assault demonstrators in Dhi Qar 

Demonstrators storm the streets in four Iraqi governorates

Date: 2021-03-15 08:26:16
Demonstrators storm the streets in four Iraqi governorates

Injured in al-Shammari massacre back in 2019.. demonstrator succumbs to his wounds today

Date: 2021-06-05 12:20:10
Injured in al-Shammari massacre back in 2019.. demonstrator succumbs to his wounds today

Two attacks against civilians in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-28 09:06:07
Two attacks against civilians in Dhi Qar