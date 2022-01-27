Protestors block main streets and bridges in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News / Angry demonstrators stormed the streets of Dhi Qar today, Thursday, and blocked main streets and bridges in the governorate's capital city, Dhi Qar.

Shafaq News agency's correspondent reported that the protestors blocked al-Nasr and al-Zaytoon bridges with burning tires, demanding the dismissal of the governorate's Chief police officer, in addition to treating those who were injured during previous protests.

Earlier this week, governor Mohammad al-Ghazzi called on demonstrators not to escalate their protests, pledging to provide treatment for all the injured.