Protestors block "The Civilizations Bridge" in Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-06T14:52:39+0000
Shafaq News/ Protesters in Dhi Qar blocked earlier today, Saturday, the "Civilizations bridge" in the center of Nasiriyah, the governorate's centers, activists revealed

Activists told Shafaq News agency, "furious demonstrators blocked the Civilizations Bridge near al-Haboubi Square in the center of Nasiriyah."

The activists indicated, "this escalation comes to demand disclosing the fate of the disappeared activist, Sajjad Al-Iraqi."

"The escalation may continue and become more intense if al-Iraqi's fate is not revealed."

 Yesterday, three protestors were injured in clashes with the security forces in Dhi Qar.

