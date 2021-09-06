Protestors block Abbara-Baquba road for the second day in a row

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-06T12:39:04+0000

Shafaq News/ For the second day in a row, demonstrators continue to block a vital road in Diyala to protest the long-lasting security failure in the Abbara sub-district in the aftermath of the recent terrorist attacks that injured at least seven security officers. A source told Shafaq News Agency, "the locals refuse to reopen the main road between the Abbara and Baquba in the act of protest against the failure of the security authorities to efficiently and permanently address the continuous attacks against the civilians and the city's downtown." The administrator of the Abbara sub-district, Shaker Mazen, said, "the security command visited the demonstrators and pledged to meet their demands, eradicate the terrorist hotspots, deploy surveillance cameras, and boost the security checkpoints." "The road will be reopened today in response to the authorities' pledges to the residents," Mazen asserted. For years, the Abbara sub-district, 15 kilometers from Baquba's center, has been a scene for dozens of terrorist attacks that left dozens of injuries and casualties among civilians and security personnel.

related

Security forces launch a military operation in Miqdadiya district, Diyala

Date: 2021-06-19 09:09:31

ISIS targets three electrical power transmission towers in Diyala

Date: 2021-01-18 19:35:15

Two earthquakes in two governorates in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-28 17:26:52

QRF extends its mission in Abi Saida

Date: 2021-04-19 16:42:32

PMF launches a sequel of "Martyrs' Revenge" in Diyala

Date: 2021-03-14 07:07:24

Diyala, Saladin, and Garmyan reveal their Eid their security plans

Date: 2021-07-20 08:55:19

Two terrorists killed and another arrested in Diyala and Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-02-12 12:43:36

A policeman wounded in an armed attack in Diyala

Date: 2021-05-04 05:27:01