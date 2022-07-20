Protestors besiege Turkish embassy in Baghdad

Shafaq News / Dozens of angry protestors besieged the Turkish embassy in Baghdad, against the backdrop of the Turkish bombardment of Zakho district.

Shafaq News agency's reporter said that the protestors also besieged an office that issues Turkish visas.

He added that the security forces are heavily deployed in the area in anticipation of any escalation.

Earlier today, protestors shut down two offices issuing Turkish visas in Najaf and Karbala.

Eight tourists died and another 23 people were injured in a Turkish attack on a mountain resort in Iraq's northern province of Dohuk, Iraq state media said on Wednesday.