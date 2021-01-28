Protesters storm the streets in Wasit Governorate

Shafaq News/ protesters stormed the streets in Wasit reacting to the arrest warrants against two civil activists in the Governorate, a local source stated today Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The demonstrators blocked the streets of the city of Kut as a move to escalate the situation”

Photos received by Shafaq News Agency showed protesters rolled out burned tires and stopped traffic in the main streets.

In October 2020, the independent rights organization Al-Amal says at least 44 kidnappings and 74 attempted killings of activists have taken place in Iraq, mostly in Baghdad and southern Iraq, in the last year.

It has documented at least 39 killings since October 2019, when thousands of Iraqis took to the streets in mass anti-government protests demanding jobs and the departure of the ruling elite which they said was corrupt.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has pledged justice for activists killed or abused by armed groups.