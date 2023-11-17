Protesters rally in Fallujah against the termination of al-Halbousi's parliament membership

Shafaq News / Hundreds of supporters of the leader of the Takaddum Alliance, Mohammed al-Halbousi, organized a massive demonstration in the city of Fallujah in al-Anbar governorate, protesting the decision of the Supreme Federal Court to terminate al-Halbousi's membership in the Iraqi Parliament.

The demonstrators resorted to blocking main streets in Fallujah.

It is noteworthy that the Supreme Federal Court decided on Tuesday, the 14th of November, to terminate the membership of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mohammed al-Halbousi, based on a "forgery" lawsuit filed by the deputy, Laith al-Dulaimi.

Following the court's decision, al-Halbousi stated during a parliamentary session that "there are those seeking to dismantle the political components of society."