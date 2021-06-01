Protesters block two main bridges in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News / Protesters blocked on Tuesday two main bridges in the city of Nasiriya, the center of Dhi Qar governorate.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that dozens of graduates blocked this morning the Al-Nasr and Al-Zaytoun bridges in the center of Nasiriya, with burning tires calling the authorities for fulfilling the demands of their fellows.

The blocks which emerged on the bridges snarled major traffic arteries, and delayed tens of citizens from reaching their workplaces.

Meanwhile, Dozens of "unemployed" graduates are staging sit-in outside the local government building in Dhi Qar demanding to be appointed in state institutions.