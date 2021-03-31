Proposing cuts on External loans, Al-Fatah adamant about passing the budget

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-31T13:24:19+0000

Shafaq News/ The Parliament cuts more than half the external loans and agreed on offering new contracts to al-Hashd al-Shaabi fighters whose contracts were terminated, MP of Al-Fatah, Hamed al-Mosawi, revealed today. Al-Mosawi said in a press conference held today, Wednesday, in the Parliament, "al-Fatah presented a detailed review of the external loans in the budget bill. Only 40% of those were necessary to fund vital electricity and infrastructure projects." He continued, "the external loans were compressed from 7.5 billion dollars to 3.2 billion." Al-Fatah MP continued, "the entitlements of 30,000 PMF fighters whose contracts were terminated were included in the budget." "The Parliament took a compelling decision in this regard in 2019. The decision stipulated redeploying the PMF fighters with terminated contracts. The same decision redeployed 150 thousand officers from the Ministries of Defense and Interior." Al-Mosawi said, "we agreed to increase the social welfare to 75 thousand dinars to each family. fifty thousand dinars were added to the entitlements of farmers for every ton of wheat or barley." "We are adamant about approving the budget despite the controversies in the 2021 Federal Budget," MP of Al-Fatah concluded.

related