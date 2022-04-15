Prominent terrorist's brother arrested in al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-15T14:08:54+0000

Shafaq News / Al-Anbar police command announced arresting the brother of terrorist Shakir Wahib, west of the governorate. The Command said in a statement that the terrorist, Amer Wahib Zaatar, was arrested in a special operation supervised by the head of Al-Anbar police command. The statement noted that the Command was monitoring the terrorist's movements since he was in Turkey until he arrived in Iraq through Syria, to carry out terrorist attacks. Shakir Wahib is a prominent ISIS terrorist who first appeared in 2013. He was killed in an American raid in May 2016.

