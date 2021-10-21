Prominent terrorist arrested in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi military intelligence agency announced arresting the person responsible for smuggling ISIS families from al-Hol camp to Iraq.

The agency said in a statement that the Intelligence Division of the 20th Division in West Nineveh Operations Command confirmed the presence of a wanted man in the Al-Jaghifi complex area in Sinjar district, west of Nineveh.

The terrorist is responsible for transferring ISIS families from Al-Hol camp in Syria to Iraq and smuggling, forging documents.

The forces ambushed the terrorist, arrested him, and handed him over to the concerned authorities.