Prominent political forces commit to "media silence" to contain the tensions and the political crisis

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-19T21:34:16+0000
Shafaq News/ Prominent political forces directed their representatives not to make press statements to contain the political crisis after the recent parliamentary elections.

Representatives in the Iraqi parliament revealed to Shafaq News Agency that the Sadrist bloc, the Progress Alliance, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, the Al-Fateh Alliance, and the State of Law Coalition demanded from their deputies to commit to "media silence" to contain the tensions and the political crisis in the country.

They added that the commitment to the "media silence" would continue until the Federal Court issues a decision to suspend the work of the Presidency of the Parliament and select the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister.

Iraq has been experiencing a political crisis since the early parliamentary elections, after prominent Shiite forces within the "Coordination Framework" objected to the results, in addition to differences among the political parties over forming the next government.

