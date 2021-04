Shafaq News/ A prominent demonstrator in Wasit reportedly perished in a traffic accident today, Thursday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the demonstrator Said al-Zargani died after his vehicle swerved off the road in al-Hay district, south of the governorate.

The source added that Al-Zargani's wife also passed away in the accident, while his daughter was seriously injured, which required transferring her to Wasit learning hospital for treatment.