Prominent Shiite leaders held a meeting at the house of Al-Fatah Alliance leader

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-13T20:51:49+0000

Shafaq News/ Prominent Shiite leaders held a meeting on Wednesday evening at the house of Al-Fatah Alliance leader Hadi al-Amiri. A political source told Shafaq News Agency, on condition of anonymity, that "prominent Shiite leaders held a meeting at the house Hadi Al-Amiri, which included the head of the State of Law coalition Nuri al-Maliki, the head of the victory coalition Haider al-Abadi, the head of the wisdom movement Ammar al-Hakim, and the PMF head Faleh Al-Fayyadh and the head of the Islamic Supreme Council, Hammam Hammoudi. The source added that "the meeting discussed the preliminary results of the elections announced by the Commission without going into further details." According to the preliminary results, the "Sadr bloc" still keeps the highest number of seats in Parliament, with 73. The Alliance of Progress (Takadum), led by the Parliament speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi came second with 73 seats. Former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki led the State of Law Coalition with 37 seats, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party led by Masoud Barzani with 32 seats. Head of Al-Fateh Alliance Hadi Al-Amiri objected to the preliminary results of the parliamentary elections in Iraq, describing them as "fabricated." In a brief press statement, Al-Amiri said, "We do not accept these fabricated results, whatever the price. We will defend the votes of our candidates and voters with full force." Earlier, the security officer of the Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades, "Abu Ali Al-Askari," also rejected the results, which showed a noticeable decline in most of the political arms of the "resistance" factions. In turn, the "Coordinating Committee of the Resistance factions," which includes Shiite political forces, said, "...we announce our appeal against the announced results and our non-acceptance, we will take all measures to prevent voter manipulation."

