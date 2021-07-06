Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Prominent ISIS terrorist arrested in al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-06T12:48:02+0000
Prominent ISIS terrorist arrested in al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ The Military Intelligence agency announced arresting a "dangerous terrorist" who killed many soldiers and citizens in al-Anbar. 

 The agency said in a statement that the information confirmed the presence of dangerous ISIS terrorists in Al-Ish village in al-Anbar, who was responsible for the death of many members of the security services and citizens.

 He pointed out that the detachments of the Military Intelligence Department in the command arrested the terrorist and seized a Kalashnikov rifle and a pistol in his possession.

The arrested was handed over to the concerned authorities, according to the statement.

related

Two PMF fighters injured in an explosion in western al-Anbar 

Date: 2021-07-05 09:44:15
Two PMF fighters injured in an explosion in western al-Anbar 

Iraq foiled an attack in Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-06-09 12:51:14
Iraq foiled an attack in Al-Anbar

The missile incident in Al-Anbar creates a "conflict" in the governorate

Date: 2020-12-24 21:25:46
The missile incident in Al-Anbar creates a "conflict" in the governorate

Jabro: work is underway to secure the return of the displaced to their hometowns

Date: 2021-02-25 11:00:12
Jabro: work is underway to secure the return of the displaced to their hometowns

Military Intelligence arrests an ISIS official in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-05-01 12:06:56
Military Intelligence arrests an ISIS official in al-Anbar

Baiji is safe from ISIS after blocking the infiltration routes from Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-09-03 15:26:59
Baiji is safe from ISIS after blocking the infiltration routes from Al-Anbar

Security forces apprehend a prominent ISIS terrorist in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-06-20 20:41:09
Security forces apprehend a prominent ISIS terrorist in al-Anbar

Two ISIS terrorists arrested in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-03-15 11:42:53
Two ISIS terrorists arrested in al-Anbar