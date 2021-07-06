Prominent ISIS terrorist arrested in al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ The Military Intelligence agency announced arresting a "dangerous terrorist" who killed many soldiers and citizens in al-Anbar.

The agency said in a statement that the information confirmed the presence of dangerous ISIS terrorists in Al-Ish village in al-Anbar, who was responsible for the death of many members of the security services and citizens.

He pointed out that the detachments of the Military Intelligence Department in the command arrested the terrorist and seized a Kalashnikov rifle and a pistol in his possession.

The arrested was handed over to the concerned authorities, according to the statement.