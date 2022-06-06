Prominent ISIS leaders arrested in different areas in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, Yahya Rasool, announced arresting, in cooperation with the security agencies in the Kurdistan Region, prominent terrorists.

Rasool said in a statement today that as a result of a series of meetings and discussions between the Counter-Terrorism service and the Region's security agencies, as well as reaching the highest levels of coordination, the forces managed to arrest a number of ISIS leaders.

He added that these leaders are the terrorist nicknamed "Abu Muhammad", arrested in Saladin. He was in charge of the file of the dead and arrestees in the Tigris sector.

In addition, the assistant of the Military Emir of al-Falahat-Fallujah sector, the terrorist nicknamed "Abu Aya", was arrested in Erbil, while terrorist "Abu Fahd" who participated in attacks against the security forces, north of Babel, was arrested al-Sulaymaniyah in cooperation with the Asayish forces.